Tim Tams Are Australia’s Most Popular Biscuit

Arnott’s has revealed that Australia’s most purchased biscuit for 2023 is the iconic, chocolatey treat, the humble Tim Tam.

Arnott’s also revealed that 2.8 million households reached for the iconic Aussie bikkie when out shopping.

In 2023, 94 per cent of Aussie households had purchased Arnott’s biscuits, adding up to over 10 million households.

More astoundingly, Tim Tams are produced at a rate of approximately 60 biscuits a second, according to Arnott’s. This equates to 3000 biscuits per minute, totalling a whopping 4.023 million a day.

The Arnott’s factory that makes the delicious chocolatey treat operates 24 hours a day to fill 365,760 packets to keep up with demand for the biscuit.

Surprisingly, Barbeque Shapes took out the second spot, with Chicken Crimpy Shapes in a close third.

Fourth place was taken by Jatz Original, followed by Pizza Shapes and then Saladas. Mint Slice came in seventh, followed by Tim Tam Double Coat, Monte Carlos and Scotch Fingers.

  1. Tim Tam Original
  2. Barbecue Shapes
  3. Chicken Crimpy Shapes
  4. Jatz Original
  5. Pizza Shapes
  6. Salada
  7. Mint Slice
  8. Tim Tam Double Coat
  9. Monte Carlo
  10. Scotch Finger
