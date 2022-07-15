TikToker Shares His Secret To Winning The Claw Machine Every Time

We all know arcade games are extremely difficult to win and are made that way on purpose.

They draw you in with their colourful prizes and seemingly easy to win machines.

It’s just a claw machine, it can’t be that hard, right?

Well, arcade enthusiast and avid gamer Brandon has discovered a claw machine hack to win every time.

Posting the now-viral video to TikTok, Brandon reveals that the trick to winning from the notoriously difficult machines is really quite simple – you just need to hit the claw button a second time.

“You have been lied to your entire life - the secret to the claw machine,” the arcade enthusiast captioned.

He explained that you need to centre the claw over the prize you’re after, then hit the button to lower the claw.

Now this is the important part, just as the claw attempts to grab your prize, you need to press the same claw button again to securely grab the toy.

“If you don't press it again, you won't win,” he said.

Brandon’s hack has amassed a whopping 9.2 million views and was inundated with comments from viewers wanting to test the hack out for themselves.

Many even claimed the hack worked every time.

“No joke I tried this and won 10,” one claimed.

“This 100% does work but I will say it doesn't always work mainly because you really have to have the skill and grab the prize in the right spot,” explained another.

Some commenters on the other hand were more sceptical.

“This doesn't work all the time; I've never won a prize from doing this so maybe I'm doing it wrong,” one said.

“I've done this already and the result was na-ah,” another commented.

So next time you visit the arcade, give it a crack and let us know how you go.