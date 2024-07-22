The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

The Simpsons Seems To Have Predicted Kamala Harris' Presidential Race 20 Years Ago

The Simpsons Seems To Have Predicted Kamala Harris' Presidential Race 20 Years Ago

The Simpsons' fortune tellers have struck again, predicting Kamala Harris' presidential run in an episode that aired more than 20 years ago.

In 2000, the 17th episode of the 11 series called 'Bart to the Future' showed a grown-up Lisa Simpson as President of the United States, even dressed in Harris' trademark pantsuits and pearls.

Social media users were quick to point out the similarities, and noting how frequent plotlines in The Simpsons have become real life.

"Simpsons predictions are always accurate," said wyalucid.

"Whoever the writers were for the Simpsons needs to be studied at Harvard", added Kingehsan18.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has suddenly become the leading candidate to succeed President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and her party's main hope of defeating Republican Donald Trump.

She spoke multiple times with Biden on Sunday, according to people familiar with the conversations - a day after Biden huddled with his closest aides in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as he began to conclude that he would end his re-election bid.

About two hours after the surprise Sunday announcement from Biden that he would be pulling out of the presidential race, Harris released her own statement, making it clear she knew the nomination would not just be handed to her.

"I am honoured to have the president's endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said.

"Over the past year, I have travelled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead."

With AAP.

Image: Getty/Fox

Tennis Player Quentin Halys Just Made The Shot of The Year
NEXT STORY

Tennis Player Quentin Halys Just Made The Shot of The Year

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Tennis Player Quentin Halys Just Made The Shot of The Year

    Tennis Player Quentin Halys Just Made The Shot of The Year

    French tennis player Quentin Halys may be out of the Swiss Open, but he can be proud of what is already being called the tennis shot of the year.
    Donald Trump Brands Joe Biden The 'Worst President' After Democrat Pulls Out Of Race

    Donald Trump Brands Joe Biden The 'Worst President' After Democrat Pulls Out Of Race

    Donald Trump wasted no time reacting to President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race.
    Bali To Scrap Visa-On-Arrival Fee For Aussie Travellers

    Bali To Scrap Visa-On-Arrival Fee For Aussie Travellers

    Indonesian authorities look set to abolish the $50 Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) tourist fee for Australian travellers.
    Cafe Offers Free Coffee To Smiling Customers

    Cafe Offers Free Coffee To Smiling Customers

    A European cafe has implemented a unique strategy for lifting customer spirits, offering free coffee to smiling patrons.
    Ugliest Dog Becomes Super Star In Deadpool & Wolverine Movie

    Ugliest Dog Becomes Super Star In Deadpool & Wolverine Movie

    Britain's ugliest dog, Peggy, has become a superstar in the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie, starring as Deadpool's pooch pal, Dogpool.