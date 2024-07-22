The Simpsons Seems To Have Predicted Kamala Harris' Presidential Race 20 Years Ago

In 2000, the 17th episode of the 11 series called 'Bart to the Future' showed a grown-up Lisa Simpson as President of the United States, even dressed in Harris' trademark pantsuits and pearls.

Social media users were quick to point out the similarities, and noting how frequent plotlines in The Simpsons have become real life.

"Simpsons predictions are always accurate," said wyalucid.

"Whoever the writers were for the Simpsons needs to be studied at Harvard", added Kingehsan18.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has suddenly become the leading candidate to succeed President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and her party's main hope of defeating Republican Donald Trump.

She spoke multiple times with Biden on Sunday, according to people familiar with the conversations - a day after Biden huddled with his closest aides in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as he began to conclude that he would end his re-election bid.

About two hours after the surprise Sunday announcement from Biden that he would be pulling out of the presidential race, Harris released her own statement, making it clear she knew the nomination would not just be handed to her.

"I am honoured to have the president's endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said.

"Over the past year, I have travelled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead."

With AAP.

Image: Getty/Fox