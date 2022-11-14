The Debate Continues: Boardies Vs. Budgie Smugglers

The age-old debate of the best choice of swimwear for men has flared up once again - ignited by the sighting of a colourful pair of budgie smugglers worn by Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

In the current episode, the rugby player Tindall joined Seann Walsh and Jill Scott in a lake swim wearing very bright and tight speedos.

Mike's speedos definitely caught the attention of hosts and viewers.

Co-host Dec teased the rugby star’s choice of swimwear, "I want to know what Zara was thinking of that; that’s where my bikini bottoms went".

‘I tell you what did come as a shock, what about that swimwear,’ Ant added.

Viewers were also taken aback by the daring look, with one tweeting, "NOT THE BUDGIE SMUGGLERS MIKE".

Another wrote, ’‘Oh not mike in a speedo I love you mike but noooo".

But do all people feel this strongly against the Speedo or briefs of swimwear?

In Australia, this is the common type of swimwear worn by Lifesavers, and anything a hero wears has to be free from criticism, right?

Australian swimwear designers believe it comes down to a matter of comfort.

Some men may feel more comfortable in a pair of modest board shorts, whereas some men are going to feel more comfortable in briefs - because these are much easier to swim in.

Last month David Leslie introduced Gali, an Australian-made company with a First Nations focus, offering more than just an additional view of the upper leg.

“It made sense to start with a brief style,” Leslie says.

“I’ve been volunteering as a surf lifesaver at North Bondi for seven years. It felt natural.”

Not all men will have the confidence to rock Leslie’s printed briefs, and for those men board shorts is the obvious choice.

Of course, you may have even more confidence than Tindall and the other budgie smuggler wearers - in which case, you might choose to go naked.

Not only is this comfortable, but it will cost you $0. Remember, though, if you do make it onto reality tv, your swimming adventures might be limited to a late-night slot.