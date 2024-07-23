‘Suits’ Is Heading to L.A. In A New Spin-Off ‘Suits: L.A.’

The spin-off will follow Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, known best for playing Oliver Queen/ The Green Arrow in right season of ‘Arrow’.

Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, “has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles”, according to the officially released synopsis by NBC.

“His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career,” it said.

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

NBC announced it has officially picked up ‘Suits: L.A.’, with the original creator, Aaron Korsh, returning as a writer and executive producer.

It’s not known of the members of the original series will make an appearance, though some of the cast, including Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht reunited for ads during the Super Bowl.

Image: NBC/Netflix