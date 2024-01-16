The Project

Subway Employee Attacked For Not Cutting Footlong In Half

A Subway employee was allegedly attacked by a customer because she did not cut his footlong sandwich in half.

A 54-year-old man, Alberto De Barros, visited the Florida franchise when he allegedly started an argument with the employee, Cassandra Tia Pierre-Louis.

It has been reported that Pierre-Louis refused to serve him following the argument, and he then threatened to call the manager.

It was during this phone call that the customer allegedly threw the sandwich at the employee.

The altercation was filmed by Pierre-Louis, and she wrote down his license plate number as he fled the scene.

De Barros told police he thought the sandwich hit the counter and not Pierre-Louis. It has been reported that the security footage shows the sandwich hitting her, and De Barros was charged with battery.

De Barros was released from the county jail on a $1000 bond and is set to appear in court on February 1.

