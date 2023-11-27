Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

The timeless classic featuring everyone’s favourite Italian plumber has been a popular Christmas gift even after three decades.

The study conducted by BonusFinder had participants playing a slew of games, including Skyrim, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Grand Theft Auto and many more.

Heart rates were monitored during game play and researchers found that pulses were elevated by an extra 21 beats per minute during Mario Kart, pushing the average resting heart from 64 to 85 beats per minute.

FIFA increased heart rates by 31 per cent, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by 30 per cent, Dark Souls III by 28 per cent and Fortnite by 27 per cent.

There were some games that even lowered heart rates, including Animal Crossing, The Sims and Skyrim.