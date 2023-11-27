The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

Mario Kart has been named the most stressful game to play, increasing your heart rate by an extra 32.81%, according to a study.

The timeless classic featuring everyone’s favourite Italian plumber has been a popular Christmas gift even after three decades.

The study conducted by BonusFinder had participants playing a slew of games, including Skyrim, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Grand Theft Auto and many more.

Heart rates were monitored during game play and researchers found that pulses were elevated by an extra 21 beats per minute during Mario Kart, pushing the average resting heart from 64 to 85 beats per minute.

FIFA increased heart rates by 31 per cent, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by 30 per cent, Dark Souls III by 28 per cent and Fortnite by 27 per cent.

There were some games that even lowered heart rates, including Animal Crossing, The Sims and Skyrim.

Secret Santa Pays Off The Laybys Owed At One Kmart Store
NEXT STORY

Secret Santa Pays Off The Laybys Owed At One Kmart Store

Advertisement

Related Articles

Secret Santa Pays Off The Laybys Owed At One Kmart Store

Secret Santa Pays Off The Laybys Owed At One Kmart Store

It’s Christmas come early for customers at one Kmart store.
Sam Altman’s Sacking And Rehiring As OpenAI CEO Shakes Silicon Valley And The Tech World

Sam Altman’s Sacking And Rehiring As OpenAI CEO Shakes Silicon Valley And The Tech World

Sam Altman. He’s the poster boy for AI.
Woman Refuses To Attend Her Sister's Child-Free Wedding Unless An Exception Is Made For Her Son

Woman Refuses To Attend Her Sister's Child-Free Wedding Unless An Exception Is Made For Her Son

A woman has gotten herself into trouble for wanting to bring her baby to her sister's child-free wedding, deciding not to attend at all if an exception couldn't be made for her son.
Teenage Personal Trainer Smashes World Record with 9,229 Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

Teenage Personal Trainer Smashes World Record with 9,229 Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

A 19-year-old personal trainer has completed 9,229 pull-ups in 24 hours, smashing the previous record by 629.
Virgin Atlantic Flight Powered Largely By Used Cooking Oil To Take Off From Heathrow

Virgin Atlantic Flight Powered Largely By Used Cooking Oil To Take Off From Heathrow

Tuesday’s flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK is the world’s first transatlantic flight on a large aircraft using 100% sustainable aviation fuel.