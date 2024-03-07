Statements From Comparison Websites Regarding ACCC Crackdown

iSelect

“At iSelect, we’re proud of helping Australians save time and effort comparing their household utilities and insurance plans and policies to see if we can help them find better value. Our comparison experts help Australians every year and have been doing so for over 20 years.”

“We're constantly looking for new insurers and service providers to participate in our comparison services. We have some of the leading health providers on our panel and the major energy retailers, but we believe that Australian consumers will benefit if more insurers and service providers participate in comparison services.”

“We’re transparent when it comes to how we conduct our business. This includes how we do not compare every product, plan, or provider in the market. This information is clearly communicated through our marketing materials, when our comparison experts are speaking with customers on the phone, or when our customers are visiting our website.”

“We understand the importance of maintaining high standards of transparency that our consumers expect. We are regulated by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and adhere to these regulations.” “iSelect will fully and openly cooperate with the ACCC should they decide to explore comparison services.”

Compare the Market

"We actively approach many of the major insurers, banks and service providers to participate in our comparison services, which cover a variety of essential products and services that can help with reducing household expenses.

“We believe Australian consumers will benefit enormously if more insurers, banks and service providers participate in comparison, enabling transparent comparisons of prices and features that put customers in control.

“In our comparison service, all brands compete on a level playing field. We don’t play favourites with the brands we compare. We choose to inform and empower our customers by displaying quotes, features, limits and more in one place, which leaves the real informed choice in our customers' hands.

“Our service is just 11 years old but already, our comparison options for energy, health insurance, travel insurance and home loans are very comprehensive, with many of Australia’s biggest brands keen to participate in comparison.

“Central to our service is the accurate representation of our comparison offerings and the disclosure of our relationships with participating partners. We recognise the importance of these disclosures in maintaining the integrity of our comparisons, enabling consumers to appreciate the extent of our market coverage and our operational independence.

“Should the ACCC decide to further explore comparison websites, including Compare the Market, we would fully and openly cooperate.”