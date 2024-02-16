Statement From Greenlife Resource Recovery

Greenlife Resource Recovery Facility (GRRF) is deeply concerned about the asbestos found at multiple locations around Sydney.

Greenlife takes its responsibilities extremely seriously in processing eco-friendly mulch made from locally sourced timber products.

Greenlife is confident mulch leaving our facility is free of asbestos contamination. Our recycled mulch is independently tested by a National Authorities Testing Australia (NATA) approved laboratory.

There are media reports suggesting because GRRF is the common source, then it must be responsible for the asbestos contamination. This is incorrect.

There are multiple different occasions when this mulch is handled. It is transported in contractors’ trucks, sent to various landscape companies and nurseries, it is delivered to building sites, and moved on site by the construction companies and contractors.

Many of the sites the mulch is delivered to are remediated sites, meaning those sites have had asbestos buried there many decades ago.

Greenlife stands by its rigorous testing and the approved facility adheres to the quality and compliance regulations as imposed by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA). It complies fully with the environment protection licence and all statutory requirements under the Protection of the Environment Operations act 1997 and associated regulations.

Rozelle Parklands

The sustainable, eco-friendly wooden mulch Greenlife provided to the head contractor’s contracted landscape company, HL Landscapes, for the Rozelle Interchange and Parklands project, was delivered during 2023. It was tested by John Holland’s independent field-testing lab, which visited Greenlife’s facilities 20 times between January 4 and November 9, 2023 to ensure Greenlife’s mulch met the required regulations and, on all occasions, it was cleared of any asbestos contaminates. Greenlife was then permitted to deliver it to the head contractor at Rozelle.

We believe in the importance of being as open and transparent as possible and have cooperated fully with the EPA, providing all the information requested. As part of this process, the EPA visited Greenlife’s facility and took random samples of the company’s recycled coarse mulch for independent testing. The EPA has now provided the results, which show that GRRF’s mulch is free of asbestos.

Furthermore, Greenlife has undertaken its own internal investigation immediately following the announcement of the contamination at the Rozelle project. This included reviewing its policies and procedures in detail, which we stand by, and testing of mulch sampled originally in October 2023, which were stored at the facilities of the independent testing laboratory. Also, tests of samples of the remaining mulch at Greenlife’s facility, which have also been stored since November 2023, were tested by the independent’s laboratory’s scientists at the same time.

All results produced by independent expert tests show unequivocally that there was no asbestos present.