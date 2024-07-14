The Project

Spike In Brussels Sprouts Popularity As Aussies Reach For Best-Value Groceries

New research has revealed that Aussies are falling in love with Brussels sprouts again after a surge in popularity in the past 12 months.

Hort Innovation Australia's general manager for production and sustainability research and development Anthony Kachenko told ABC News that there has been a 53 per cent surge in the popularity of the cruciferous vegetable.

"As the fastest-growing vegetable in 2022/23 in terms of value, there is no denying the humble Brussels sprout is making a comeback,” Kachenko said.

"At a time when we all know we need to be eating more vegetables in our diet, brussels sprouts are one of those versatile crops — you can fry them or eat them raw."

The CSIRO released a report in late 2023, revealing that only four in 10 adults ate three or more different vegetables at their main meal.

The CSIRO’s Healthy Diet Score also reported that Australians are failing to stick to a healthy and balanced diet, and junk food is a major culprit.

That's the verdict from the national science agency CSIRO, which on Tuesday dealt Australians a disappointing average diet score of 55 out of 100.

"Discretionary" or junk food was a primary source of the downfall, ranking as the lowest area of diet quality across all ages and sexes with a score of 20 out of 100 when compared against the Australian dietary guidelines.

The major contributors to the pitiful score were alcohol, cakes and biscuits, chocolate and confectionery, and takeaway food, the CSIRO's Healthy Diet Score report found.

