Sharing A Bed With Your Dog Could Lead You To Catch Serious Illnesses, According To Experts

Mite expert at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Reading in the UK, Professor Alejandra Perotti, says that microscopic parasitic mites that live within the hair follicles of all dogs “can be detrimental to an immunocompromised owner.”

“If a dog owner is immunocompromised, or has a weak immune system, even temporarily, then they should not share their bed with a dog,” she told the Daily Mail.

Professor Perotti explained that although there have been “very few documented cases of dog mites moving to their owners”, it might be because mites don’t get identified accurately, and are often assumed to be mites that live on humans.

Sharing a bed with your dog could also spread parasites, including ticks and fleas. Perotti explained that ticks especially are vectors of serious diseases.

Perotti explains that if your dog picks up a tick out on a walk and you don’t realise, “later at home, the ticks from the dog are able to move from dog to humans in the house if they did not jump already on them during the walk.”

“If you share your bed with your dog, this becomes all too easy for the ticks, and a tick bite could go undetected for hours while the owner sleeps.”

Perotti added that ticks aren’t the only thing to worry about when sleeping with your dog in your bed.

“Animal behaviour specialists quote horrifying statistics that most severe dog bites on people occur in the owner’s bed.”

Although people may feel safer and more relaxed when sleeping with their pooches, having your dog on your bed can disrupt sleep patterns.

Studies undertaken by mattress brand Silentnight found that 51 per cent of owners slept on the couch because their pet takes up too much space on the bed.

They also found that 94 per cent of owners that sleep with their dog on their bed wake up during the night because of their dog’s nighttime activities.