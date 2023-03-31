The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sex Dolls Sell Out In Melbourne Because Drivers Are Using Them For The Carpool Lane

Sex Dolls Sell Out In Melbourne Because Drivers Are Using Them For The Carpool Lane

Life-like sex dolls in Melbourne have sold out for the first time ever, and it's apparently due to freeway congestion.

It's always a pleasure to skip morning traffic and use the carpool lane, but only some are lucky enough to have a passenger in the car to do so.

According to the Herald Sun, Melbourne commuters are buying life-like sex dolls and using them as passengers so they can use the transit lane.

Now that's a life hack.

The life-like dolls sell for more than $3000, and according to Melbourne-based retailer Wild Secrets, they rarely ever get a sale.

But on Wednesday, they sold out for the very first time.

"This has never happened in the company's 30-year history," marketing manager Adam Lea told the Herald Sun.

"The reason behind this sudden spike in sales, all of which are in Melbourne, seems to be as travel partners for people using the Eastern Freeway.

"The awful traffic on the Eastern has resulted in a coup for us. People are buying dolls so they can use the much faster transit lane."

While this boom may work for now, the VicRoads website states that the passenger must be "human" to use the transit lane.

A KFC In Western Sydney Now Has A Food Elevator In Its Drive-Thru
NEXT STORY

A KFC In Western Sydney Now Has A Food Elevator In Its Drive-Thru

Advertisement

Related Articles

A KFC In Western Sydney Now Has A Food Elevator In Its Drive-Thru

A KFC In Western Sydney Now Has A Food Elevator In Its Drive-Thru

A KFC in South Penrith has a fun food elevator installed that delivers food to drive-thru customers.
New Research Shows Plants Can Talk And They Try To Tell When You They’re Thirsty

New Research Shows Plants Can Talk And They Try To Tell When You They’re Thirsty

It turns out they are really thirsty.
Woman Reveals She Doesn’t Wash Her Hands After Using The Toilet

Woman Reveals She Doesn’t Wash Her Hands After Using The Toilet

A woman on TikTok has revealed she doesn’t wash her hands after going number one, and to make things worse, people in the comments agreed with her.
US State Nebraska Set To Pay For People To Get Wasted

US State Nebraska Set To Pay For People To Get Wasted

If you're a heavy drinker who is low on cash, your time to feel useful is now. As long as you live in Nebraska, USA.
A New Mushroom Tray Is Taking Over The Classic Meat Tray Raffle Prize In Sydney

A New Mushroom Tray Is Taking Over The Classic Meat Tray Raffle Prize In Sydney

Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL in Sydney has put a twist on a classic Aussie RSL raffle prize and offering, ‘Mushie Meat Trays’.