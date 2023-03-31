Sex Dolls Sell Out In Melbourne Because Drivers Are Using Them For The Carpool Lane

It's always a pleasure to skip morning traffic and use the carpool lane, but only some are lucky enough to have a passenger in the car to do so.

According to the Herald Sun, Melbourne commuters are buying life-like sex dolls and using them as passengers so they can use the transit lane.

Now that's a life hack.

The life-like dolls sell for more than $3000, and according to Melbourne-based retailer Wild Secrets, they rarely ever get a sale.

But on Wednesday, they sold out for the very first time.

"This has never happened in the company's 30-year history," marketing manager Adam Lea told the Herald Sun.

"The reason behind this sudden spike in sales, all of which are in Melbourne, seems to be as travel partners for people using the Eastern Freeway.

"The awful traffic on the Eastern has resulted in a coup for us. People are buying dolls so they can use the much faster transit lane."

While this boom may work for now, the VicRoads website states that the passenger must be "human" to use the transit lane.