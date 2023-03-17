Ryan Reynolds Makes $2 Billion Overnight By Selling His Mobile Phone Company

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has sold his wireless company, Mint Mobile, to T-Mobile for an astronomical $2 billion dollars (US$1.3 billion).

USA’s second-largest mobile provider, T-Mobile, acquired the parent company Ka-ena Corporation and its subsidiaries Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile. “I only want the best for Mint Mobile customers. Think I’ve found it.” the star said in a tweet.

“I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company, and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile. Life is strange, and I’m incredibly proud and grateful. #MintMobile.”

“We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills,” he joked.

“We think customers are really going to win with a more competitive and expansive Mint and Ultra,” CEO of T-Mobile, Mike Sievert said.

“Over the long-term, we’ll also benefit from applying the marketing formula Mint has become famous for across more parts of T-Mobile.

When Reynolds purchased Mint in 2019, he pushed creative marketing strategies for the brand.