Republic Of Ireland Is Offering Expats $140,000 To Move To There, But There Is A Catch

The Republic of Ireland is offering expats $140,000 to move to one of its stunning coastal islands.

These 30 islands off the coast of European nations are quite remote and are close to being uninhabited, which is what prompted the government to offer these grants. Although remote, these islands see around 300,000 visitors a year.

Not only are they close to being uninhabited, but they are also cut off from the mainland daily by the rising tide, as there are no bridges connecting them.

The Irish government are hoping that people moving to these islands will choose to buy derelict properties and renovate them. Expats who choose to do this will receive 84,000 euros ($AU 140,000), as opposed to buying a vacant property, which will get you 60,000 euros ($AU 98,000).

Another condition for the grant means the property has to have been built before 1993 and been unoccupied for at least two years. Ireland’s minister for rural and community development, Heather Humphreys, said: “‘Our Living Islands’ contains 80 actions which are designed to support and empower our island communities and the people living there.”

“It’s all about improving housing, better access to essential services in health and education, delivering high-speed broadband, and further developing our outdoor amenities, which will, in turn, increase tourism and support sustainable island communities.”

Usually, when the latest economic figures come out, it’s more bad news for struggling Australians, but today some rare good news with inflation figures coming in much lower than anticipated.
