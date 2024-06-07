The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Reese Witherspoon Shocks Fans By Revealing Her Real First Name

Reese Witherspoon Shocks Fans By Revealing Her Real First Name

Reese Witherspoon is a household name, but it turns out that isn’t her real first name!

The actor revealed in an interview with Nicole Kidman for Vanity Fair that her real name is actually ‘Laura Jeanne’.

The topic came up when Witherspoon told Kidman why she calls fellow actor Laura Dern just ‘Dern’.

“I hate how you call her Dern,” Kidman said, adding it sounded “weird”.

Witherspoon replied “I’m gonna tell you why”.

“Because my name is Laura, and her name is Laura and it’s confusing to me. My real name is Laura Jeanne,” she said.

Kidman laughed, saying she had forgotten that little fact.

“That’s right! So you call her Dern,” Kidman said.

Witherspoon chose to use the name ‘Reese’ as her professional name when she launched her acting career in the 90s, and took it from her mother’s maiden name.

Changes Coming To Google Maps To Protect Your Privacy
NEXT STORY

Changes Coming To Google Maps To Protect Your Privacy

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Changes Coming To Google Maps To Protect Your Privacy

    Changes Coming To Google Maps To Protect Your Privacy

    Google will soon be rolling out changes to its popular Maps application to ensure greater security and privacy for users.
    Jennifer Aniston 'Never Imagined' The Incredible Success Of Friends

    Jennifer Aniston 'Never Imagined' The Incredible Success Of Friends

    Jennifer Aniston says she is surprised that Friends has lived on in popularity, 20 years after the incredibly popular sitcom ended.
    Queensland Force Decider After Thrilling Women's State of Origin Win

    Queensland Force Decider After Thrilling Women's State of Origin Win

    A field goal from Lauren Brown sealed the Maroons 11-10 win over the Blues in extraordinarily wet conditions, forcing a decider in the three-game Women’s State of Origin.
    Actor Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Legally Blind Has Been ‘Advantageous' For His Career

    Actor Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Legally Blind Has Been ‘Advantageous' For His Career

    Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has spoken about being legally blind, saying he has been wearing glasses since he was six years old.
    USA Stun Pakistan In Dramatic T20 World Cup Super Over

    USA Stun Pakistan In Dramatic T20 World Cup Super Over

    Co-hosts US have pulled off the first shock of the T20 World Cup with a stunning defeat of last-time finalists Pakistan, via a super over.