Reese Witherspoon Shocks Fans By Revealing Her Real First Name

The actor revealed in an interview with Nicole Kidman for Vanity Fair that her real name is actually ‘Laura Jeanne’.

The topic came up when Witherspoon told Kidman why she calls fellow actor Laura Dern just ‘Dern’.

“I hate how you call her Dern,” Kidman said, adding it sounded “weird”.

Witherspoon replied “I’m gonna tell you why”.

“Because my name is Laura, and her name is Laura and it’s confusing to me. My real name is Laura Jeanne,” she said.

Kidman laughed, saying she had forgotten that little fact.

“That’s right! So you call her Dern,” Kidman said.

Witherspoon chose to use the name ‘Reese’ as her professional name when she launched her acting career in the 90s, and took it from her mother’s maiden name.