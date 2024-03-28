The Project

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Had Sex For The First Time At 35

Rebel Wilson has dropped another snippet from her new book, revealing she lost her virginity at the age of 35.

Wilson, 44, said she wanted to reassure young people they can wait until they feel ready.

Speaking with People, the actress said that she hopes that by sharing her personal story, it'll send a positive message to others.

"Not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager," Wilson said. 

Wilson encouraged others to wait until it feels right.

“People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature," Wilson said, adding “And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person." 

Wilson's upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, will be released on April 2.

