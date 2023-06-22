The Project

Queensland MP Begs Taylor Swift To Add Brisbane To Her ‘Eras’ Tour

Queensland MP Andrew Wallace joins the thousands of Taylor Swift fans in begging the megastar to not miss the sunshine state on her Eras tour.

As reported by News.com, he told reporters in Canberra, “Interestingly, there is about a week in between her three concerts in Sydney and two concerts in Melbourne. That is the perfect opportunity.” 

“Taylor, I’m asking you, begging you, I’m pleading with you. I’ll get down on my knees if I have to. Please come to Queensland. There are so many Swiftie fans in Queensland. I am one of them.

“To the guys at Frontier touring company, I don’t know why you left Queensland off, it’s the first time Taylor will be visiting Australia and not Queensland.”

Wallace became a Swiftie after spending hours listening to her music, thanks in no small part to his four daughters.

This is Taylor Swift’s first concert in Australia in five years, with her last show being down under all the way back in 2018.

With Swift having three concerts in Sydney and two in Melbourne, it seems that Brisbane will be the one missing out, along with other major cities such as Perth and Adelaide. 

Swifties were so upset about the announcement that they launched a petition on charge.org that Taylor includes Brisbane on her tour. 

MP Wallace isn’t the only politician who’s upset about his state being skipped, Assistant Minister Patric Gorman labelled the decision to skip Perth as a “gross injustice”.

Even Australia’s very own Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, admitted he became a Swiftie after she dropped her two surprise albums Folklore and Evermore. 

