The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Popular Starburst Chews Makes A Return To Australian Shelves After Two Years

Popular Starburst Chews Makes A Return To Australian Shelves After Two Years

Almost two years after Starburst Chews were removed from Australian shelves, eagle-eyed fans of the cult confectionery have spotted them once again at Woolworths.

The Starburst brand vanished in June 2022, with Mars Wrigley citing supply chain issues as the reason for the “difficult decision.”

A spokesperson for the brand had said that, “Mars Wrigley made the decision to cease importing Starburst from Europe in June 2022.”

Lolly fans were outraged by the decision, claiming that the Starburst brand was “the best,” and two years on from being pulled from shelves, Mars Wrigley is ready to fill a Starburst shaped hole in our hearts.

“We know some customers have missed having their favourite Starburst Fruit Chews,” a spokesperson for Mars Wrigley said.

“That’s why, for a limited time, we’re bringing in the UK-manufactured version; customers should check online to see availability in their local store.”

The brand’s “Fruit Chews” can be found in Woolworth’s international foods aisle, however stock is limited.

Despite excitement among Australian lolly fans, Mars Wrigley has confirmed that they have no plans to bring the brand back to Australia.

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week
NEXT STORY

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

Advertisement

Related Articles

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

McDonald’s in the UK will be rebranding their Happy Meal to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, removing the smile from the box and “Happy” from the menu item name.
Study Suggests Sleep Does Not Help Brain Wash Out Toxins

Study Suggests Sleep Does Not Help Brain Wash Out Toxins

A new study has suggested that sleep does not rid the brain of toxins, which was the widely accepted scientific explanation as to the restorative effect of a good night’s sleep.
Woman’s Beauty Blunder After Using Body Wash As Moisturiser

Woman’s Beauty Blunder After Using Body Wash As Moisturiser

One woman revealed that she had been using a one-litre bottle of a Dove triple moisturising “lotion” only to realise that it was a body wash, but she is not the only Aussie to have made this mistake.
Avril Lavigne Puts Body Double Conspiracy Theory To Rest

Avril Lavigne Puts Body Double Conspiracy Theory To Rest

Avril Lavigne has addressed the conspiracy theory that she was replaced by a body double.
Turns Out Not Everyone Has An Internal Monologue

Turns Out Not Everyone Has An Internal Monologue

A new study has revealed that those who do not have an internal monologue may struggle to perform certain memory tests.