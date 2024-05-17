Popular Starburst Chews Makes A Return To Australian Shelves After Two Years

The Starburst brand vanished in June 2022, with Mars Wrigley citing supply chain issues as the reason for the “difficult decision.”

A spokesperson for the brand had said that, “Mars Wrigley made the decision to cease importing Starburst from Europe in June 2022.”

Lolly fans were outraged by the decision, claiming that the Starburst brand was “the best,” and two years on from being pulled from shelves, Mars Wrigley is ready to fill a Starburst shaped hole in our hearts.

“We know some customers have missed having their favourite Starburst Fruit Chews,” a spokesperson for Mars Wrigley said.

“That’s why, for a limited time, we’re bringing in the UK-manufactured version; customers should check online to see availability in their local store.”

The brand’s “Fruit Chews” can be found in Woolworth’s international foods aisle, however stock is limited.

Despite excitement among Australian lolly fans, Mars Wrigley has confirmed that they have no plans to bring the brand back to Australia.