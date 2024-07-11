Police Hunt For Man Who Allegedly Urinated On Food At Woolies

Authorities were called to the supermarket at about 11.40 pm on Monday, following reports of offensive behaviour and allegedly urinating on food products.

According to the supermarket, over $300 worth of food was destroyed in the incident, and “extensive work was undertaken over several hours to decontaminate the area”, police said.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help identify a man who may be able to help with the investigation.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 20-30 years of age with a medium build, wearing a backwards navy blue cap, black jacket, black pants and dark blue shoes, carrying a black satchel bag.

Image: NSW Police