P!nk Reveals Her Daughter Is Not Allowed A Phone Or Be On Social Media

In a recent interview with 'Carolina With Greg T In The Morning Show', superstar P!nk revealed some bold parenting strategies many parents wouldn't consider in today's age of technology.

The "So What" singer shared her strict rules on screens and social media for her 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart.

"My kids don't have a phone," P!nk revealed in the interview.

"And my daughter is the only 11-year-old in her class that doesn't have one."

"It's hard. A lot of my friends, they have their kids on TikTok, and I don't. I told Willow, 'That just doesn't move my needle. They're not my kids. You're my kid."

While this may leave some parents scratching their heads, the pop star explained why the decision was made.

"She has a lot of eyes on her..." she noted.

Pink has been a huge public figure around the world, and although her daughter doesn't have a cellphone, she is allowed a smartwatch to contact her mum in case of an emergency.

The singer revealed, however, there is one way her daughter can own a cellphone.

“I told her, point blank, ‘If you can produce literature from a reputable source that tells me that social media is good for you, then you can be on it. Otherwise, good luck’,” she explained.