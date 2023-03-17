The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

P!nk Reveals Her Daughter Is Not Allowed A Phone Or Be On Social Media

P!nk Reveals Her Daughter Is Not Allowed A Phone Or Be On Social Media

P!nk may be one of the best-selling artists of all time, but her parenting strategies may leave parents taking notes.

In a recent interview with 'Carolina With Greg T In The Morning Show', superstar P!nk revealed some bold parenting strategies many parents wouldn't consider in today's age of technology.

The "So What" singer shared her strict rules on screens and social media for her 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart.

"My kids don't have a phone," P!nk revealed in the interview.

"And my daughter is the only 11-year-old in her class that doesn't have one."

"It's hard. A lot of my friends, they have their kids on TikTok, and I don't. I told Willow, 'That just doesn't move my needle. They're not my kids. You're my kid."

While this may leave some parents scratching their heads, the pop star explained why the decision was made.

"She has a lot of eyes on her..." she noted.

Pink has been a huge public figure around the world, and although her daughter doesn't have a cellphone, she is allowed a smartwatch to contact her mum in case of an emergency. 

The singer revealed, however, there is one way her daughter can own a cellphone.

“I told her, point blank, ‘If you can produce literature from a reputable source that tells me that social media is good for you, then you can be on it. Otherwise, good luck’,” she explained.

Expert Reveals The Sleep Hack That You Shouldn't Undertake For A Good Night's Sleep
NEXT STORY

Expert Reveals The Sleep Hack That You Shouldn't Undertake For A Good Night's Sleep

Advertisement

Related Articles

Expert Reveals The Sleep Hack That You Shouldn't Undertake For A Good Night's Sleep

Expert Reveals The Sleep Hack That You Shouldn't Undertake For A Good Night's Sleep

Its World Sleep Day, so sweet dreams to all who celebrate!
Aussies Fire Up Over French Backpackers TikTok That Criticised Us All

Aussies Fire Up Over French Backpackers TikTok That Criticised Us All

A French backpacker's TikTok video about earning $15,000 in three months from fruit picking in Australia has sparked debate and anger among Australians.
There Are Fears The Sydney Royal Easter Show Could Be Overrun by Rats

There Are Fears The Sydney Royal Easter Show Could Be Overrun by Rats

The little guys want a Bertie Beetle Bag.
Hugh Grant Has A Dig At America's Sweetheart Drew Barrymore For Her "Horrendous" Singing

Hugh Grant Has A Dig At America's Sweetheart Drew Barrymore For Her "Horrendous" Singing

In an interview with Wired, British actor Hugh Grant jokes about his Music and Lyrics co-star Drew Barrymore for her "horrendous" singing.
Research Finds Australians Spend $580 A Year EACH On Bottled Water, That's A Lot Of Hydration

Research Finds Australians Spend $580 A Year EACH On Bottled Water, That's A Lot Of Hydration

Most of us can access extremely good, safe drinking water straight from the tap, so why are Aussies spending so much on bottled water?