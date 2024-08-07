Pitbull Is Sponsoring A College Stadium And Naming It ‘Pitbull Stadium’

Florida International University in Miami will rename its Riccardo Silva Stadium to ‘Pitbull Stadium’, after signing a multi-year deal with the rapper.

Pitbull, real name Armando Christian Pérez, will donate $1.2 million every year for the next five years to the university, which is one of the largest public universities and Hispanic-serving institutions in the U.S..

Pitbull will be able to host 10 events, such as concerts, rent free at the stadium.

He will also be adding to his ‘Mr 305’ title, and will be referred to as the “Official Entrepreneur of FIU Athletics”, and will be creating an “FIU anthem”, according to the university.

“Renaming the stadium isn’t just about a name change,” said Pitbull in a statement.

“We’re making history together, and we’re just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?”