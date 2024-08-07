The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Pitbull Is Sponsoring A College Stadium And Naming It ‘Pitbull Stadium’

Pitbull Is Sponsoring A College Stadium And Naming It ‘Pitbull Stadium’

Mr Worldwide is getting his own stadium and he’s calling it ‘Pitbull Stadium’.

Florida International University in Miami will rename its Riccardo Silva Stadium to ‘Pitbull Stadium’, after signing a multi-year deal with the rapper.

Pitbull, real name Armando Christian Pérez, will donate $1.2 million every year for the next five years to the university, which is one of the largest public universities and Hispanic-serving institutions in the U.S..

Pitbull will be able to host 10 events, such as concerts, rent free at the stadium.

He will also be adding to his ‘Mr 305’ title, and will be referred to as the “Official Entrepreneur of FIU Athletics”, and will be creating an “FIU anthem”, according to the university.

“Renaming the stadium isn’t just about a name change,” said Pitbull in a statement.

“We’re making history together, and we’re just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?”

Free Ramen, Colonoscopies And A Condo Await Philippines' First Male Gold Medallist
NEXT STORY

Free Ramen, Colonoscopies And A Condo Await Philippines' First Male Gold Medallist

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Free Ramen, Colonoscopies And A Condo Await Philippines' First Male Gold Medallist

    Free Ramen, Colonoscopies And A Condo Await Philippines' First Male Gold Medallist

    Filipino gymnast Carlo Yulo earned more than two gold medals at the Paris Olympics because he also secured a lifetime supply of ramen, colonoscopies, and a house.
    Eric Trump Says Father Donald Trump Would Deport Prince Harry If Re-Elected

    Eric Trump Says Father Donald Trump Would Deport Prince Harry If Re-Elected

    Eric Trump has claimed his father, Donald Trump, would "take appropriate action" to deport Prince Harry back to the U.K. if re-elected.
    Dogged Policing Finds $600k Of Unreleased Bluey Coins

    Dogged Policing Finds $600k Of Unreleased Bluey Coins

    Strike Force Bandit investigators have got their man, arresting a 47-year-old accused of pinching $600,000 worth of collector's item Bluey coins.
    Gina Rinehart Treats Olympians To Lavish Cruise On The Seine (With Gold Boots)

    Gina Rinehart Treats Olympians To Lavish Cruise On The Seine (With Gold Boots)

    Billionaire Gina Rinehart has treated Australia’s Olympic medallists to a lavish sunset cruise on the Seine.
    Texas Middle School Bans Students From Wearing All Black To Help Their Mental Health

    Texas Middle School Bans Students From Wearing All Black To Help Their Mental Health

    A Texas middle school has banned students from wearing all-black clothing, sparking backlash from parents.