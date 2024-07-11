Olympian Says We Should ‘Look Good, Feel Good’ To Perform Our Job Better

Richardson is one of the fastest women in the world, but it’s not just her athletic talent that grabs your attention. The 24-year-old has become well-known for her hairstyles, nails, designer accessories and make-up.

In the second episode of the Netflix series, Richardson says “I go by the saying, look good, feel good, do good. Who says you can’t be sexy on the track?”

Dr Kirsten Peterson, a team sports psychologist at the Olympic Games, says that she understands how an athlete’s physical expression can carry a lot of value. Peterson believes that an athlete wouldn’t put effort into anything that they didn’t believe would genuinely improve their performance.

Mindset coach Ben Crowe says that things like styling your hair, choosing your accessories and doing your makeup can all be a powerful tool in making yourself feel more confident.

This plays into Crowe’s theory that there are three different types of confidence: social confidence, performance confidence and self-confidence.

“From a self-confidence point of view, wearing clothing that makes you feel good about yourself and is the best representation of yourself in an intrinsic sense is really important,” Crowe says.

For much-loved Australian soccer player, Sam Kerr, the sentiment rings true.

“It differs from player to player – you have some players who just want comfort and don’t really mind – but for me, the better I feel in boots and the better they look, the better I play,” says Kerr.

“I know it sounds cliche, but I always have to look good to feel good.”