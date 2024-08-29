The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Oasis Quiz Question Takes Over Google As Fans Try To Get Tickets

Oasis Quiz Question Takes Over Google As Fans Try To Get Tickets

Oasis fans have been hitting Google after being forced to answer a quiz question while trying to sign up for the pre-sale for the band's reunion tour.

The legendary Britpop group have reunited to perform a series of live shows in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

But before they could sign up, fans were asked the question "Who was the drummer in the initial Oasis line-up?, with possible choices Chris Sharrock, Tony McCarroll, and Alan White.

The correct answer is, of course, Tony McCarroll, who was the drummer from 1991 to 1995, before a falling out with Noel Gallagher saw him replaced by Alan White.

Google trends show that searches for 'who was Oasis's first drummer' rose by 160% this week when sign-up opened for the pre-sale ballot.

The demand for Oasis tickets could "absolutely dwarf" Taylor Swift's Eras shows.

The legendary Britpop group have reunited to perform a series of live shows in the UK and Ireland in 2025, and DJ Kevin McManus has suggested that the demand for tickets will outstrip Swift's recent gigs in the UK.

He told ITV: "I think people forget, but the two Knebworth shows they did, almost four per cent of the population tried to get tickets.

"They sold out 250,000 tickets, but a ridiculous number of people tried to buy tickets; they were huge.

"But this, because people have been talking about it for the past decade, it's going to be even bigger.

"I think everybody is going to try and get a ticket.

"Taylor Swift was obviously the big deal this summer, I think it's going to absolutely dwarf that, just because it's them and there's that talk.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Denies US Pacific Police Plan
NEXT STORY

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Denies US Pacific Police Plan

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Denies US Pacific Police Plan

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Denies US Pacific Police Plan

    A day after landing his Pacific Policing Initiative, Anthony Albanese has denied a senior US official's claim that Kevin Rudd convinced the Americans to call off plans for their own regional force.
    New Pictures Released Of Man Wanted For Questioning After Baby Attacked With Hot Coffee

    New Pictures Released Of Man Wanted For Questioning After Baby Attacked With Hot Coffee

    The parents of a badly burnt baby have issued a plea to find the "sick freak" who allegedly poured hot coffee on their nine-month-old son.
    Crayola Trademarks The Scent Of Its Crayons

    Crayola Trademarks The Scent Of Its Crayons

    Crayola has trademarked the “slightly earthy” smell of its crayons.
    IDF Says It Has Rescued Hamas Hostage

    IDF Says It Has Rescued Hamas Hostage

    Israeli special forces have recovered an Israeli hostage from a tunnel in southern Gaza in "a complex rescue operation", more than 10 months after he was abducted by Hamas-led gunmen.
    Glen Powell Doesn't Want To Be Compared To Ryan Gosling, Says 'I'm Just Glen'

    Glen Powell Doesn't Want To Be Compared To Ryan Gosling, Says 'I'm Just Glen'

    Glen Powell isn't one to be pitted against his peers and has clapped back at a producer who said he was better than Ryan Gosling, responding 'I'm just Glen.'