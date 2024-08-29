Oasis Quiz Question Takes Over Google As Fans Try To Get Tickets

The legendary Britpop group have reunited to perform a series of live shows in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

But before they could sign up, fans were asked the question "Who was the drummer in the initial Oasis line-up?, with possible choices Chris Sharrock, Tony McCarroll, and Alan White.

The correct answer is, of course, Tony McCarroll, who was the drummer from 1991 to 1995, before a falling out with Noel Gallagher saw him replaced by Alan White.

Google trends show that searches for 'who was Oasis's first drummer' rose by 160% this week when sign-up opened for the pre-sale ballot.

The demand for Oasis tickets could "absolutely dwarf" Taylor Swift's Eras shows.

The legendary Britpop group have reunited to perform a series of live shows in the UK and Ireland in 2025, and DJ Kevin McManus has suggested that the demand for tickets will outstrip Swift's recent gigs in the UK.

He told ITV: "I think people forget, but the two Knebworth shows they did, almost four per cent of the population tried to get tickets.

"They sold out 250,000 tickets, but a ridiculous number of people tried to buy tickets; they were huge.

"But this, because people have been talking about it for the past decade, it's going to be even bigger.

"I think everybody is going to try and get a ticket.

"Taylor Swift was obviously the big deal this summer, I think it's going to absolutely dwarf that, just because it's them and there's that talk.