NYC Mum Fined For Her Young Son’s Emergency Wee In The Park

Michiko Sasaki was enjoying a lovely spring day at the Battery Playscape in Battery Park City when her young son, Kobe, suddenly needed the restroom. Sasaki took him to the closest restroom in the park, only to find it plastered with a sign reading “No bathrooms.”

Sasaki says that Kobe has anxiety issues and a sensory processing disorder and panicked when she wasn’t able to access a bathroom quickly.

“My son was like ‘I really need to go – I’m going to pee my pants,’” Sasaki told The Post. It was “an emergency.”She then shielded her young son as he pulled down his pants to quickly urinate.

Moments later Sasaki was approached by five or six park officers.

“I was bewildered and very confused. [One] aggressively told me that this was illegal and not okay to use the bathroom outside,” said Sasaki.

“He said, ‘Let me see your ID, I’m writing you a ticket.’ My jaw dropped – I was frozen. I didn’t know what to say. I said, ‘You’re writing me a ticket for what? You cannot have a playground and not have bathrooms.’”

Sasaki received a $50 fine, and a hearing date in July.

“They were extremely rude, they were very brash and diminishing. Phrases like, ‘how do you not get your child to go to the bathroom beforehand. He told me, ‘your child is old enough to hold it,’ ” said Sasaki.

Sasaki described the incident as “absolutely insane.” She is hoping to fight the ticket.

“Sure it’s $50, and that’s not a lot, but it’s the principle. I’m not saying we should all go out and pee on the sidewalks, that’s not okay for adults,” she said. “However, it was a child in an emergency situation.”