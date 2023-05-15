The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NSW Reveals Top Baby Names For 2022

NSW Reveals Top Baby Names For 2022

The top baby names in New South Wales have been revealed, with Charlotte and Noah taking out the top spots for girls' and boys' names, respectively.

NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages released its 2022 data baby name report, revealing the top 100 names for boys and girls in the state, and there has been a shake-up.

There's a new queen in New South Wales after Charlotte overtook Olivia as the most popular girl's name for 2022.

Even more shocking, for the first time since 2014, there is a new name atop the most popular boy names after Noah dethroned Oliver.

Isla has seen a jump in popularity in recent years, jumping six places since 2016 to number three in 2022.

Leo has also seen a rise in popularity, rising from sixth last year to third this year.

Here's a complete list of the top baby names for boys and girls:

TOP TEN BOYS' NAMES IN NSW

1: Noah

2: Oliver

3: Leo

4: William

5: Theodore

6: Jack

7: Luca

8: Henry

9: Thomas

10: Charlie

TOP TEN GIRLS' NAMES IN NSW

1: Charlotte

2: Amelia

3: Isla

4: Olivia

5: Mia

6: Ava

7: Ella

8: Matilda

9: Sienna

10: Willow

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments
NEXT STORY

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

Advertisement

Related Articles

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

The Coalition has come up with a proposal to allow people on JobSeeker to work more without losing their payments in the wake of the government's small rise to the JobSeeker payment.
Türkiye Election Heading For A Run Off With President Tayyip Erdogan In The Lead

Türkiye Election Heading For A Run Off With President Tayyip Erdogan In The Lead

President Tayyip Erdogan is in the lead in a tight presidential election in Türkiye, but a run-off could still decide the result.
99-Year-Old Lives Out Dream Of Being In Dangerous Circus Act

99-Year-Old Lives Out Dream Of Being In Dangerous Circus Act

I bet most people don't have a bucket list item as unusual as this one.
U.S. City Of 'Kyle' Aiming To Break World Record For Largest Same-Name Gathering

U.S. City Of 'Kyle' Aiming To Break World Record For Largest Same-Name Gathering

That's going to be a lot of Monster energy in one place.
Kid Who Saved School Bus Was Only Paying Attention As He Didn't Have A Phone

Kid Who Saved School Bus Was Only Paying Attention As He Didn't Have A Phone

Not having a phone helped 13-year-old Dillon Reeves make a stunning rescue when his school bus driver lost consciousness.