NSW Reveals Top Baby Names For 2022

NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages released its 2022 data baby name report, revealing the top 100 names for boys and girls in the state, and there has been a shake-up.

There's a new queen in New South Wales after Charlotte overtook Olivia as the most popular girl's name for 2022.

Even more shocking, for the first time since 2014, there is a new name atop the most popular boy names after Noah dethroned Oliver.

Isla has seen a jump in popularity in recent years, jumping six places since 2016 to number three in 2022.

Leo has also seen a rise in popularity, rising from sixth last year to third this year.

Here's a complete list of the top baby names for boys and girls:

TOP TEN BOYS' NAMES IN NSW

1: Noah

2: Oliver

3: Leo

4: William

5: Theodore

6: Jack

7: Luca

8: Henry

9: Thomas

10: Charlie

TOP TEN GIRLS' NAMES IN NSW

1: Charlotte

2: Amelia

3: Isla

4: Olivia

5: Mia

6: Ava

7: Ella

8: Matilda

9: Sienna

10: Willow