North Korea Set To Open Border To Overseas Visitors For The First Time Since The Pandemic

Beijing-based tour company Koryo Tours published an announcement stating that tourism to the city of Samjiyon, near the China-North Korea border, and potentially the rest of the country is set to resume in December.

“Whilst we have been operating in the country for over 30 years, we have never before come across such a long closure of the borders,” Koryo Tours wrote on its website. “Unfortunately, what this means for broader tourism – we do not yet know.

“Further, the opening will start in Samjiyon City. Whilst this may seem unusual, it is the main area for tourism in North Korea during the winter time.”

Koryo Tours isn’t confident their return to tourism will go smoothly.

“For those hoping to visit on one of the sooner tours, we would like to emphasise that things may be a little more chaotic than usual,” they said.

“But of course, you will be in the safe hands of the North Korea tour experts here at Koryo Tours. Your safety is our priority.”

The company assumes this will be in December, but specific dates haven’t been confirmed.

“As for the rest of the country, including Pyongyang, there has been no official confirmation,” an update on its website read. “Our personal opinion is that they will open too soon, but nothing has been confirmed regarding this.”

Australia’s official travel advisory for North Korea is ‘do not travel’, warning Aussie travellers of increasing tensions between North Korea and South Korea, who are “technically still at war”.