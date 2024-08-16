The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

North Korea Set To Open Border To Overseas Visitors For The First Time Since The Pandemic

North Korea Set To Open Border To Overseas Visitors For The First Time Since The Pandemic

Five years after closing their borders in response to Covid, North Korea is set to reopen its border to foreign tourists this December.

Beijing-based tour company Koryo Tours published an announcement stating that tourism to the city of Samjiyon, near the China-North Korea border, and potentially the rest of the country is set to resume in December.

“Whilst we have been operating in the country for over 30 years, we have never before come across such a long closure of the borders,” Koryo Tours wrote on its website. “Unfortunately, what this means for broader tourism – we do not yet know.

“Further, the opening will start in Samjiyon City. Whilst this may seem unusual, it is the main area for tourism in North Korea during the winter time.”

Koryo Tours isn’t confident their return to tourism will go smoothly.

“For those hoping to visit on one of the sooner tours, we would like to emphasise that things may be a little more chaotic than usual,” they said.

“But of course, you will be in the safe hands of the North Korea tour experts here at Koryo Tours. Your safety is our priority.”

The company assumes this will be in December, but specific dates haven’t been confirmed.

“As for the rest of the country, including Pyongyang, there has been no official confirmation,” an update on its website read. “Our personal opinion is that they will open too soon, but nothing has been confirmed regarding this.”

Australia’s official travel advisory for North Korea is ‘do not travel’, warning Aussie travellers of increasing tensions between North Korea and South Korea, who are “technically still at war”.

Premier League Refuses To Tell Supports Which Teams Referees Support
NEXT STORY

Premier League Refuses To Tell Supports Which Teams Referees Support

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premier League Refuses To Tell Supports Which Teams Referees Support

Premier League Refuses To Tell Supports Which Teams Referees Support

Should a referee have to reveal which team they barrack for? Well, that was the plan for the 24-25 Premier League season until the entity that appoints the refs backtracked on the idea.
Ex-Soap Star Jailed Then Bailed For Assault On Woman

Ex-Soap Star Jailed Then Bailed For Assault On Woman

A former Australian soap star is on bail to appeal his jail sentence over violent assaults on a woman including repeatedly kicking and stomping on her.
King Charles Wrote Of ‘Unbearable Emptiness’ After Princess Diana’s Death In Newly Unearthed Letter

King Charles Wrote Of ‘Unbearable Emptiness’ After Princess Diana’s Death In Newly Unearthed Letter

A newly unearthed letter written by King Charles shortly after Princess Diana’s death has sold at auction for nearly £1,500.
Everything You Need To Know About A Potential Third Mamma Mia! Movie

Everything You Need To Know About A Potential Third Mamma Mia! Movie

It seems like Mamma Mia! 3 may soon be a reality, with Meryl Streep revealing in an interview recently that she's due to have a discussion about the movie "pretty soon".
Scientists Find That Drinking More Than Four Cups Of Coffee A Day Is Unsafe

Scientists Find That Drinking More Than Four Cups Of Coffee A Day Is Unsafe

Scientists have conducted a study to determine the safe daily consumption of coffee, and four is the magic number for caffeine lovers.