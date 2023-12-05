Nicolas Cage Looking To Retire After ‘Three Or Four’ More Movies

The 59-year-old actor told Vanity Fair that in his 45 years of acting and more than 100 movies, “I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could.”

“I may have three or four more movies left in me.”

This comes ahead of the release of his latest film, A24’s Dream Scenario. The film follows a college professor who starts appearing in strangers’ dreams.

The National Treasure actor, who turns 60 in January, also said that is “starting to cement [his] plan” when it comes to his future in Hollywood.

“I want to say bye on a high note,” Cage told VF. “I was taking stock of how much time I had left. I thought, ‘Okay, my dad died at 75, I’m going to be turning 60. If I’m lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more. What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?’”

The actor, who recently welcomed his daughter with his wife, RIko Shibata, said that he wants to spend more time with his family. He also has two sons, Weston, 32, and Kal-El, 18, from previous relationships.