The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Nicolas Cage Looking To Retire After ‘Three Or Four’ More Movies

Nicolas Cage Looking To Retire After ‘Three Or Four’ More Movies

Nicolas Cage has said that he probably only has “three or four” movies left before he retires from acting.

The 59-year-old actor told Vanity Fair that in his 45 years of acting and more than 100 movies, “I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could.”

“I may have three or four more movies left in me.”

This comes ahead of the release of his latest film, A24’s Dream Scenario. The film follows a college professor who starts appearing in strangers’ dreams.

The National Treasure actor, who turns 60 in January, also said that is “starting to cement [his] plan” when it comes to his future in Hollywood.

“I want to say bye on a high note,” Cage told VF. “I was taking stock of how much time I had left. I thought, ‘Okay, my dad died at 75, I’m going to be turning 60. If I’m lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more. What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?’”

The actor, who recently welcomed his daughter with his wife, RIko Shibata, said that he wants to spend more time with his family. He also has two sons, Weston, 32, and Kal-El, 18, from previous relationships.

Study Reveals 20 Minutes Of Moderate Exercise Can Make You Feel Better After Bad Sleep
NEXT STORY

Study Reveals 20 Minutes Of Moderate Exercise Can Make You Feel Better After Bad Sleep

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Reveals 20 Minutes Of Moderate Exercise Can Make You Feel Better After Bad Sleep

Study Reveals 20 Minutes Of Moderate Exercise Can Make You Feel Better After Bad Sleep

A new study has revealed that just 20 minutes of moderate exercise can help your cognitive performance after insomnia.
Santa’s Cabin Now Available To Book For Free On Airbnb

Santa’s Cabin Now Available To Book For Free On Airbnb

Santa’s cosy Christmas cabin is now available to book for free on Airbnb, with guests invited to experience the joy of the holiday season from the winter wonderland of the Arctic Circle.
Virgin Australia Cabin Crew Vote For Strike Action, Which Could Cause Christmas Chaos

Virgin Australia Cabin Crew Vote For Strike Action, Which Could Cause Christmas Chaos

The holiday travel plans of thousands of Australians are in jeopardy after Virgin Australia Cabin Crew voted overwhelmingly for strike action over the Christmas travel period.
King Charles III And Queen Camilla Planning To Head Down Under In 2024

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Planning To Head Down Under In 2024

“King Charles is planning to visit Australia and New Zealand in October,” a diplomatic source told the Sydney Morning Herald.
Major Cricket Tournaments To Go Behind Amazon Prime Paywall After New Australian TV Deal

Major Cricket Tournaments To Go Behind Amazon Prime Paywall After New Australian TV Deal

Enjoyed watching Australia win the Cricket World Cup? Well, those days might be over for now.