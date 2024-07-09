The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

New York City To Start Using Rubbish Bins

New York City To Start Using Rubbish Bins

The city that never sleeps is finally getting the most basic of sanitation requirements: bins.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made the shocking decision to introduce official rubbish, recycling, and compost bins for New York City residents, and not a moment too soon.

The more than 8 million residents of New York apparently churn out more than 6 billion tonnes of rubbish a year.

With no bins, New Yorkers have been leaving their trash on the street, with mounds and mounds of plastic rubbish bags left on the pavement, contributing to rodent-based unrest, leaving the people in charge more than a little fed up.

"We all have a unified dislike, and those are those pesky New York City rats," Adams said.

The Commissioner of the Department of Sanitation for New York City Jessica Tisch added, "people wonder why we have a rat problem in this city. Well, duh. Maybe because historically we've left 16 billion pounds out for them to eat every year".

But New Yorkers, and its rats, still have a bit of time to adjust, with official bins needing to be ordered by October 1st, and the city implementing fines for citizens not using bins by next January.

Still no word yet on which bin America's trailer park trash belongs in.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Is Finally In The Works
NEXT STORY

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Is Finally In The Works

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Is Finally In The Works

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Is Finally In The Works

Gird your loins, a sequel to the iconic 2006 fashion film The Devil Wears Prada is finally in the works.
Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

A woman has shared the moment she was brought to tears by a sweet gesture from her 98-year-old neighbour.
Rumours Swirling Miley Cyrus To Perform At 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rumours Swirling Miley Cyrus To Perform At 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rumours have been circulating online that Miley Cyrus will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025.
At Least 12 Killed As Cyclone Beryl Moves From The Caribbean Into Texas

At Least 12 Killed As Cyclone Beryl Moves From The Caribbean Into Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl's howling winds and torrential rain have killed at least three people in southeast Texas.
Kmart To Crackdown On Returns And Will Require Customers To Have Receipt

Kmart To Crackdown On Returns And Will Require Customers To Have Receipt

Kmart shoppers will not be able to return items without a receipt for “change of mind” refunds, with the retail giant enforcing the policy from August 1.