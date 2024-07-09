New York City To Start Using Rubbish Bins

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made the shocking decision to introduce official rubbish, recycling, and compost bins for New York City residents, and not a moment too soon.

The more than 8 million residents of New York apparently churn out more than 6 billion tonnes of rubbish a year.

With no bins, New Yorkers have been leaving their trash on the street, with mounds and mounds of plastic rubbish bags left on the pavement, contributing to rodent-based unrest, leaving the people in charge more than a little fed up.

"We all have a unified dislike, and those are those pesky New York City rats," Adams said.

The Commissioner of the Department of Sanitation for New York City Jessica Tisch added, "people wonder why we have a rat problem in this city. Well, duh. Maybe because historically we've left 16 billion pounds out for them to eat every year".

But New Yorkers, and its rats, still have a bit of time to adjust, with official bins needing to be ordered by October 1st, and the city implementing fines for citizens not using bins by next January.

Still no word yet on which bin America's trailer park trash belongs in.