New Survey Reveals More Than Half Of Parents Steal Their Kids Halloween Lollies

In a survey commissioned by toothpaste company hello®, 58% of parents admitted to helping themselves to their child's Halloween lollies after they've gone to bed.

Not only limited to their own children, 57% of adults questioned said they had to run out and buy more lollies to give out on October 31st, because they'd already indulged in the lollies they'd purchased for trick-or-treaters.

The survey also found that one in ten adults give their kids a free pass to skip brushing their teeth on Halloween.

The majority of parents surveyed claim they insist on maintaining their child's night time brushing routine on Halloween.