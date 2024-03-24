The Project

New Data Reveals Over 700 Students Were Caught Cheating In HSC Exams

New data has revealed that more than 700 students were caught cheating in their HSC exams, with many caught plagiarising, using their mobile phones and unauthorised notes.

Which presumably means the rest were smart enough to get away with it. 

Come on guys, use your imagination. You can’t be passing notes or using your phones. Get creative, dammit!

 

According to the Daily Telegraph, almost 1,000 students were caught cheating in the 2023 HSC.

 

New data from the NSW Education Standards Authority show that the number of students caught cheating in their HSC year has jumped by 29 per cent since 2019 with methods including plagiarising, mobile phone usage and unauthorised notes. 

 

And while the majority of offences were in relation to take home assessments, 138 timed exams were breached in 2023.

 

ChatGPT emerged as the cheaters' weapon of choice but NSW Secondary Principals’ Council President Craig Petersen said that while it was being implemented by students, teachers have become very good at detecting it. 

 

“Our teachers know their students very well and can readily identify when a student’s response is inconsistent with what they can actually articulate about a topic,” he said.

 

A NESA spokesperson added, “The vast majority of HSC students follow the rules in both HSC exams and school-based assessments and instances of cheating should be kept in perspective.”

