New Craze of Self-Care is Called ‘Bed Rotting’ Is Taking Off

Gen Z are so tired of being accused of their version of self-care being seen as lazy, that they’ve decided to own it.

They’ve lent so far into their self-care solutions that they’re literally laying down with it. For ages. 

 

The new craze is called ‘bed rotting’, which is perhaps one of the most revolting terms ever invented.

 

‘Bed rotting’ is yet another solution to Gen Z attempting to push the brakes on the incredible speed the world moves at. 

 

If you want to ‘bed rot’, all you have to do is get into your bed and stay there all day long, and if you’re in need of some serious ‘bed rotting’, you can potentially for days on end. 

 

You say tomato, I say tomatoe, you say self-care, I say lazy.

 

You can eat, watch telly, scroll the internet, paint your nails, question your very existence, but in order to be properly ‘bed rotting’, you must stay there for many hours, maybe even days. 

 

The point of ‘bed rotting’ is to slow down. Never mind the fast-paced nature of the technology you’re consuming whilst you’re there; we shall ignore that in the name of self-care.

 

The idea is that slowing down is self-care; however, laying in bed all day just looks a little less like self-care and a little more like poor mental health. 

 

You say potato, I say potatoe, you say self-care, I say depression. 

 

So it turns out if you just tack the term ‘self-care’ in front of any concerning behaviour, like rotting in your bed all day surrounded by packets of biscuits and watching TikTok dance crazes whilst pretending you’re relaxing, then you’re golden.

Airbnb Host Takes It A Little Bit Too Far With ‘Ridiculous’ List Of Rules

