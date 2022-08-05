New Bag By Balenciaga Donned 'Trashion'

A lot has been said about fashion over the years, whether it is Yves Saint Lauren saying, “fashion fades, style is eternal”, Kenzo Takada saying “Fashion is like eating, you shouldn't stick to the same menu.” And who could forget the late David Bowie, who perhaps said it best when he opined “F-F-F- Fashion” But I wonder what they would all say about the latest from fashion house Balenciaga and their new $2560 “trash pouch”.

(Photo from Balenciaga)

That’s right, a bag, that is meant to look like a black plastic garbage bag, but is in fact calfskin leather, could be yours if you have a bunch of disposable cash and want to be talked about every time you leave a room.

Demma Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director has tried to justify the design by saying they wanted to pay homage to the Ukrainian people and their perseverance and their ability to focus on the “victory of love and peace”. But also, and this should surprise anyone, he also wanted the clicks “I couldn't miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn't love a fashion scandal?”

And if this is selling, we here at The House of Project would like to offer some matching accessories for anyone willing to pay thousands for a bin bag. Like this portable drinks cart that is a very affordable $12000.

(Photo: Siretail.com)

Or if calfskin leather is not your thing, we here at the House of Project can offer this very Bougee tartan bag for only $1700. It is perfect for first-class trips on Emirates where you want to role play that you’re in fact catching a Jetstar flight to Dubbo and you are prepared to fight a steward over the fact that you cannot have 4 boxes of Krispy Kremes on your lap for take off.

(Photo: Big W)

So be it the House of Balenciaga or the House of Project, if you have more money than sense and no regard for the lower classes, remember the words of Elsa Schiaparelli "In difficult times, fashion is always outrageous."