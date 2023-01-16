The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Molly Meldrum Breaks Silence On “That” Mooning Incident, Stating A Broken Belt Buckle Was To Blame

Molly Meldrum Breaks Silence On “That” Mooning Incident, Stating A Broken Belt Buckle Was To Blame

Molly Meldrum has spoken out on just what happened when he ‘mooned’ the’ crowd at Sir Elton John’s show.

Music guru Molly Meldrum, who has been a close friend of Sir Elton’s for 50 years, has broken his silence about what happened at Sunday night’s farewell show at AAMI park.

Meldrum revealed his buttocks on stage after surprising Sir Elton John on stage.

Videos of the incident ­depict Meldrum laughing on stage as he mooned the crowd, sparking theories it was intentional.

However, Meldrum has now clarified it was a complete accident - blaming a faulty belt buckle.

“I shouldn’t have ventured on stage, but I just wanted to tell Elton that I loved him,” Meldrum said.

“Some people thought it was part of the show. It wasn’t. Elton had no idea I was going to jump on stage, nor did the promoter, ­Michael Chugg, who’s also a dear friend of mine.

“I feel terrible if any of the security people get in trouble. The whole thing was 100 per cent my idea – no one else knew what I was doing. Elton might have been singing The Bitch is Back, but it was more a case of The Idiot is Back.”

“Elton is an icon and a legend. I’m just a naughty boy who needs a new belt.” Meldrum said.

Mum’s Baby Name Ruined After Daughter Is Born In The Wrong Month
NEXT STORY

Mum’s Baby Name Ruined After Daughter Is Born In The Wrong Month

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mum’s Baby Name Ruined After Daughter Is Born In The Wrong Month

Mum’s Baby Name Ruined After Daughter Is Born In The Wrong Month

An Aussie mum has shared how her perfect baby name turned into a failure after her daughter was born early.
It's Likely That 80% Of Us Have Already Quit Our New Year's Resolutions

It's Likely That 80% Of Us Have Already Quit Our New Year's Resolutions

It's been over two weeks since we all created our resolutions for 2023, and it seems most of us have already given up.
Shakira Places A Witch Mannequin Facing Her Ex Mother In Law's Home, Creating Family Feud

Shakira Places A Witch Mannequin Facing Her Ex Mother In Law's Home, Creating Family Feud

Shakira has reportedly started a new family feud after fuming in her revenge song: 'You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour.'
Nick Kyrgios And Andrew Bogut Hit Back At Backlash Over E-Scooter Ride Without A Helmet

Nick Kyrgios And Andrew Bogut Hit Back At Backlash Over E-Scooter Ride Without A Helmet

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is about to start his Australian Open campaign, but he’s making headlines for an e-scooter ride throughout Melbourne.
At Least 30 Dead After Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Apartment Block, Hope Fades For Finding Survivors

At Least 30 Dead After Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Apartment Block, Hope Fades For Finding Survivors

Authorities in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro have confirmed 30 people have died and more than 30 have been taken to hospital after an apartment building was hit by a Russian missile on Saturday.