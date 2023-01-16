Molly Meldrum Breaks Silence On “That” Mooning Incident, Stating A Broken Belt Buckle Was To Blame

Music guru Molly Meldrum, who has been a close friend of Sir Elton’s for 50 years, has broken his silence about what happened at Sunday night’s farewell show at AAMI park.

Meldrum revealed his buttocks on stage after surprising Sir Elton John on stage.

Videos of the incident ­depict Meldrum laughing on stage as he mooned the crowd, sparking theories it was intentional.

However, Meldrum has now clarified it was a complete accident - blaming a faulty belt buckle.

“I shouldn’t have ventured on stage, but I just wanted to tell Elton that I loved him,” Meldrum said.

“Some people thought it was part of the show. It wasn’t. Elton had no idea I was going to jump on stage, nor did the promoter, ­Michael Chugg, who’s also a dear friend of mine.

“I feel terrible if any of the security people get in trouble. The whole thing was 100 per cent my idea – no one else knew what I was doing. Elton might have been singing The Bitch is Back, but it was more a case of The Idiot is Back.”

“Elton is an icon and a legend. I’m just a naughty boy who needs a new belt.” Meldrum said.