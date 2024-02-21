Millennial Names Like Ashley, Samantha And Amanda Are The New “Old People” Names

Generation Alpha, that’s the generation that comes after Gen Z - if that doesn’t make you feel old enough already - have referred to names such as Ashley, Amanda, and Amber as ‘old people’ names.

They’re basically the Gertrude, Constance and Eleanor of our time.

This was sobering news for Amber Cimiotti, 37, from Los Angeles, who found out the news via her young daughter.

Cimiotti was shocked when her daughter said "Yeah, my teachers' names are like, Miss Erica, Miss Samantha,"referring to them as “old people names”.

So what are “young people names”? Apparently Scarlett, Charlotte, Olivia and Penelope as well as Isabella, Bella and Ella.

Well, let us tell you something, generation Alpha, these are actually old-timey names coming back in fashion.

According to Very Well Family, Charlotte was among 100 most popular baby names in the US for much of the first half of the 20th century.

Penelope was among the top 500 more popular baby names in the US from the late 1930s through the late 1950s, before falling off the radar then making a comeback in 2012, when Kourtney Kardashian gave her daughter the name.

So what was old is new again - as long as a Kardashian used it as a baby name.