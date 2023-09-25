Michael Caine’s Secret For Living A Long Life Is Having A Younger Wife

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the 90-year-old actor shared that “` wives, no snacking” and wearing “trainers at all times” is the secret to living a long life.

“And you have to be careful not to fall down.”

Caine’s wife of 50 years, Shakira Caine, is 14 years his junior.

The Dark Knight actor also said that he thought mandatory national service should be reinstated for young people.

Caine had served in the military and had been in West Germany after World War II.

“I think every young man should be made to do it. It truly makes a man of you.”

“I only became an actor after I left the army. I did rep for nine years then got a movie and was like, ‘f*** this! I love films more.’ I liked the money and all.”

During the interview promoting his new film, The Great Escaper, Caine shared that he did not understand the point of intimacy coordinators, specialists who ensure the comfort and consent of actors are met while filming sex or intimate scenes.

“Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my day.

“Thank god I’m 90 and don’t play lovers anymore is all I can say. In my day you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It’s all changed.”