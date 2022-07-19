The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Messages Between Colleagues Feel ‘Incomplete’ Without Emojis, According To Study

Messages Between Colleagues Feel ‘Incomplete’ Without Emojis, According To Study

A new study has found workers think messages between colleagues “feel incomplete” if they do not contain emojis.

The research conducted by Slack, a workplace chat program, in collaboration with language app Duolingo, has found 53 per cent of respondents include emojis in messages to their colleagues.

But that number falls significantly when it comes to messaging their boss, with only 30 per cent feeling comfortable using emojis.

Around 9.400 respondents in North America, Europe and Asia, who use workplace massages programs, were surveyed.

While the global average is 58 per cent, Indian, Chinese and American workers were found to be the most reliant on emojis, with 85 per cent, 74 per cent and 71 per cent respectively, in comparison.

The generation gap is also a factor, with 31 per cent of Gen Z and 24 per cent of millennials reporting the recipient of the emojis sent were misinterpreted.

Cultural factors may also come into play on how emojis are interpreted. For instance, the peach emoji, 🍑, which has flirty connotations in Western countries, is understood more literally in South Korea, with 71 per cent interpreting it as the fruit.

"With virtual communication – especially work-related conversations over Slack – people from various countries and cultures, with different emoji styles and expectations, need emoji to help convey subtle meanings in real-time, often high-stakes, situations," Hope Wilson, learning and curriculum manager at Duolingo.

"Emoji communication breakdowns happen for the same reasons as all language breakdowns."

Japanese Companies Unveil The At-Work “Nap Box”
NEXT STORY

Japanese Companies Unveil The At-Work “Nap Box”

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Japanese Companies Unveil The At-Work “Nap Box”

    Japanese Companies Unveil The At-Work “Nap Box”

    Japanese companies set to release vertical "nap boxes" to help bring a healthier office culture to the country.
    In Very Sad News, We May Soon Be Paying More For Hot Chips

    In Very Sad News, We May Soon Be Paying More For Hot Chips

    Just when you thought having cabbage on your Zinger burger was bad, now hot chip prices are set to rise due to increased prices of the beloved spud.
    Aussies Are Spending Big To Find Love, With Australian Singles Spending $43bn A Year

    Aussies Are Spending Big To Find Love, With Australian Singles Spending $43bn A Year

    Aussies are breaking the bank to find love and make a good first impression, with the average person now spending $150 on a first date.
    Woman Shares How An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Tried To Charge Her Twice For Eating 'Too Much'

    Woman Shares How An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Tried To Charge Her Twice For Eating 'Too Much'

    Welsh TikTokker @popppaints shared how a buffet once tried to charge her twice because of the volume of food she ate
    A Victorian Local Council Sets 24/7 Ban On Pet Cats Outdoors

    A Victorian Local Council Sets 24/7 Ban On Pet Cats Outdoors

    A local council has introduced a 24/7 cat ban, with residents facing a $180 fine if their feline is found outside the home, in a bid to protect the local wildlife.