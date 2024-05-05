The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse Touted To Be The Next Location For 'ABBA Voyage'

Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse Touted To Be The Next Location For 'ABBA Voyage'

Melbourne is on the cusp of securing a major coup by becoming the second city in the world to host ABBA's groundbreaking 3D virtual concert 'ABBA Voyage'.

The show features 3D holographic replicas of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, recreated in their 1970s prime and singing their greatest hits while accompanied by a live band.

Michael Bolingbroke, CEO of ABBA Voyage, recently visited Melbourne to negotiate with local music promoters and government officials to host the 90-minute spectacular. A source close to the discussions told The Age; “It was a very positive meeting. I would suspect there will be an announcement within weeks.”

Although Flemington Racecourse, known for hosting numerous concerts and festivals, is the preferred venue due to its accessibility and existing infrastructure, the proposed venture involves constructing a cutting-edge arena, estimated to cost between $60 million to $100 million. The arena would feature state of the art LED screen technology developed in collaboration with Industrial Light & Magic, the company behind the special effects in Star Wars. 

Securing funding remains a key challenge. Promoters are seeking a substantial government contribution, with estimates suggesting they would cover up to 25% of the total cost. While there is enthusiasm from figures like Steve Dimopoulos, the Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport, and Major Events, final approval hinges on support from key government officials.

While Melbourne has traditionally been Australia's major events capital, there is has been an acknowledgment of increasing competition from other states, particularly NSW.

Paul Guerra, CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, believes that Melbourne is the ideal location for the concert, stating: “Melbourne gave ABBA its first No.1 hit, and so it is only right that Melbourne continues its celebrated connection through the ABBA Voyage experience.”

North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok
NEXT STORY

North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok

    North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok

    A patriotic and totally normal song about Kim Jong Un, which describes the leader as “warm-hearted” and “friendly” has gone viral on TikTok after Gen Z users have been remixing the living democracy out of it.
    Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Loses Over $10,000 Over Mistake No Aussie Would Make

    Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Loses Over $10,000 Over Mistake No Aussie Would Make

    Aussie Wheel of Fortune fans have been left baffled after an American contestant failed to complete the puzzle in which the answer was an iconic Australian animal.
    Local South Australian Footy Club Loses By Astonishing 516 Points

    Local South Australian Footy Club Loses By Astonishing 516 Points

    A local Adelaide footy club lost by an astonishing 516 points after they failed to kick a single goal in the game.
    Sydney Cafe ‘The Grounds Of Alexandria’ Named World’s Most Instagrammed Restaurant

    Sydney Cafe ‘The Grounds Of Alexandria’ Named World’s Most Instagrammed Restaurant

    Sydney’s The Grounds of Alexandria has been named the most popular restaurant on Instagram in the world, according to a new study.
    1.5 Million People Expected At Free Madonna Concert In Rio De Janeiro

    1.5 Million People Expected At Free Madonna Concert In Rio De Janeiro

    Hoards of people have gathered on Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana beach ahead of a free open-air concert by Madonna that was expected to attract some 1.5 million people.