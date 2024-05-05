Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse Touted To Be The Next Location For 'ABBA Voyage'

The show features 3D holographic replicas of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, recreated in their 1970s prime and singing their greatest hits while accompanied by a live band.

Michael Bolingbroke, CEO of ABBA Voyage, recently visited Melbourne to negotiate with local music promoters and government officials to host the 90-minute spectacular. A source close to the discussions told The Age; “It was a very positive meeting. I would suspect there will be an announcement within weeks.”

Although Flemington Racecourse, known for hosting numerous concerts and festivals, is the preferred venue due to its accessibility and existing infrastructure, the proposed venture involves constructing a cutting-edge arena, estimated to cost between $60 million to $100 million. The arena would feature state of the art LED screen technology developed in collaboration with Industrial Light & Magic, the company behind the special effects in Star Wars.

Securing funding remains a key challenge. Promoters are seeking a substantial government contribution, with estimates suggesting they would cover up to 25% of the total cost. While there is enthusiasm from figures like Steve Dimopoulos, the Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport, and Major Events, final approval hinges on support from key government officials.

While Melbourne has traditionally been Australia's major events capital, there is has been an acknowledgment of increasing competition from other states, particularly NSW.

Paul Guerra, CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, believes that Melbourne is the ideal location for the concert, stating: “Melbourne gave ABBA its first No.1 hit, and so it is only right that Melbourne continues its celebrated connection through the ABBA Voyage experience.”