Melbourne Puts Its Hand Up To Have Australia’s First Disneyland

Australia could soon have its very own Disneyland theme park in Melbourne, with the city’s mayor backing the idea.

Melbourne’s Mayor Sally Capp has said that she would support a Disney theme park being built in Melbourne as it would provide a huge boost to the city’s reputation as a “city of fun”, especially after extensive COVID lockdowns.

“As Australia’s capital city of fun, of course we should have a Disney theme park in Melbourne,” Capp told the Herald Sun.

A large piece of land near Avalon Airport has been flagged as a good location for a Down Under Disney.

“At Fishermans Bend, exhilarating roller-coasters could soar over the Yarra as part of a Disneyland, Magic Kingdom or Animal Kingdom.”

“I know a Disney theme park in our municipality would be a huge hit with residents - myself included - visitors, students and traders.”

However, David Fox, chairman of Avalon Airport and son of billionaire trucking magnate Lindsey Fox, has said that the land near the airport will be home to an entertainment precinct.

It has been reported that he has had meetings with Disney before.

“There's an entertainment precinct that we've defined. I wouldn't say (for a) Disneyland at this moment in time, but anything is possible,” he said.

Previously, there had been talks of a Disneyland to be built in South Australia, after Seppeltsfield and Penny’s Hill wineries owner, Warren Randall, offered part of his 1,200 hectare McLaren Vale land to see the theme park to come to life.

