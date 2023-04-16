Meet Pearl, The World's Shortest Living Dog

Pearl, a female Chihuahua, stands at just 9.14 centimetres tall, and is 12.7 centimetres from nose to tail.

Strangely, her length is exactly the same as the longest tongue on a living dog.

Pearl is owned by Vanesa Semler, and lives with Vanesa's partner Edwin in Orlando, Florida.

The couple are no stranger to dealing with tiny dog, they were the owners of the previous holder of the shortest living dog, Miracle Milly.

Miracle Milly also happens to be the maternal aunt of Pearl.

"While Milly was very helpful and lent herself to various filming and stage needs, Pearl is a prima donna in all respects,” Vanesa told the Guinness World Records.

“She loves people and being the centre of attention.”

Image: Guinness World Records