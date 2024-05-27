McDonald’s Reveals New Dessert McPops

From Wednesday, people craving a sweet treat will be able to grab the soft doughnut balls filled with one of three different fillings, dusted with powdered sugar or cocoa.

The three flavours to choose from are chocolate, berry and Biscoff and will set you back $1.50 for one or $2.50 for two with any McCafe drink.

McDonald’s Australia Marketing Manager Lancy Huynh said: “McPops are a fun and affordable snack, brimming with warm sweetness, that we expect our customers are going to love.”

“Pairing perfectly with our McCafé barista-made coffee, they’re a delectable bite-sized treat that will make your morning or afternoon pick-me-up that little bit sweeter.

“We’ve got three flavours, so make sure you pop in and try them all.”