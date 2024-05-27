The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

McDonald’s Reveals New Dessert McPops

McDonald’s Reveals New Dessert McPops

McDonald’s has released a new dessert item as part of its McCafe menu, McPops.

From Wednesday, people craving a sweet treat will be able to grab the soft doughnut balls filled with one of three different fillings, dusted with powdered sugar or cocoa.

The three flavours to choose from are chocolate, berry and Biscoff and will set you back $1.50 for one or $2.50 for two with any McCafe drink.

McDonald’s Australia Marketing Manager Lancy Huynh said: “McPops are a fun and affordable snack, brimming with warm sweetness, that we expect our customers are going to love.”

“Pairing perfectly with our McCafé barista-made coffee, they’re a delectable bite-sized treat that will make your morning or afternoon pick-me-up that little bit sweeter.

“We’ve got three flavours, so make sure you pop in and try them all.”

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million
NEXT STORY

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million

Advertisement

Related Articles

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million

Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Sale For A Cool $5.25 Million

t’s one of the most iconic homes from our childhoods, and the ‘Home Alone’ house is now up for sale.
Paris’ Champs-Élysées Transformed Into Giant Picnic Blanket For Free Meal

Paris’ Champs-Élysées Transformed Into Giant Picnic Blanket For Free Meal

The Champs-Élysées was transformed into a massive picnic blanket for over 4,000 lucky people to enjoy a free al fresco meal.
More Than 670 People Feared Dead After Landslide In Papua New Guinea

More Than 670 People Feared Dead After Landslide In Papua New Guinea

Emergency crews in Papua New Guinea are continuing their rescue efforts to find survivors after more than 670 people were feared killed in a massive landslide which flattened a remote village in the northern region.
Twelve People Injured After Severe Turbulence Hits Qatar Airways Flight To Dublin

Twelve People Injured After Severe Turbulence Hits Qatar Airways Flight To Dublin

Twelve people have been injured after a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin hit severe turbulence.
Celine Dion Hoping For Final Performance On A TV Special Amid Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Hoping For Final Performance On A TV Special Amid Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion is planning to perform one last time in a TV special amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.