McDonald’s Off The Menu For Paris Olympics

Philipp Würz, Paris 2024’s head of food, told The Guardian that organisers were determined to improve standards after reading that 20 per cent of athletes’ meals at the London 2012 Olympics were eaten at McDonald’s.

“It’s a much healthier menu now,” Würz said. “With no McDonald’s, no chicken nuggets, and more healthy food.”

Instead, soya-based nuggets will be on offer, with around 30 per cent of the menu being plant-based.

A 3,500-seat eatery has been built from scratch to cater to the needs of the Olympic athletes, and will operated around-the-clock for the duration of the games.

Dubbed the “biggest restaurant in the world”, the space will provide dishes from around the globe with some meals on offer including croissants, poached eggs, artichoke cream and shavings of sheep’s cheese topped with truffle.

There are also dedicated grab-and-go outlets, which will have snacks and more unhealthy food, ideal for athletes who have finished competing.

“There’s definitely less junk food,” Würz said. “We’ve really tried to push the quality high up there. But you always have to provide, let’s say, things like hot dogs and burgers. However we do not provide those at the main dining hall, just at dedicated Grab and Go outlets.”

Although French organisers aren’t on board with the golden arches, Olympian Usain Bolt famously ate around 1,000 chicken nuggets during his 10-day stay at the Olympic Village in Beijing.

Bolt made history at the 2008 Olympic Games, taking gold in both the 100 meters and 200 meters, with chicken nuggets his pre-race food of choice.

“It was like chicken nuggets. In China, the food was different. It was a big canteen and there were a lot of different cuisines, and I’m like, ‘yo, this is not gonna work.’ Then they had a McDonald’s set up nearby,” Bolt said in an interview at the time.