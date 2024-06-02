The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Matildas Star Caitlin Foord Under Injury Cloud Ahead Of Olympics

Matildas Star Caitlin Foord Under Injury Cloud Ahead Of Olympics

The Matildas face a potentially huge blow to their bid for Olympic glory after Caitlin Foord suffered a hamstring injury.

Foord lasted just 15 minutes of play after being brought on as a substitute in the first of their two-game series against China, leaving coach Tony Gustavsson worried about her availability for the Games in Paris.

Gustavsson has yet to rule Foord out of the Monday night friendly at Accor Stadium, saying an update on her fitness would be provided later on Sunday.

Sam Kerr has already been ruled out for Paris due to a knee reconstruction.

"We're actually doing a review of her availability as we speak right now, so we'll see in training today," Gustavsson said on Sunday.

"As soon as we know, we'll put up a statement whether she's available or not, so I actually don't know myself."

The Matildas are looking to bounce back after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with former coach Ante Milicic's Chinese side last Friday in Adelaide.

With AAP.

Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall
NEXT STORY

Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall

    Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall

    The road to the Olympics is tough for any athlete, but equestrian Shane Rose has faced a truly dramatic path.
    Nuclear Shaping Up To Be The Big Issue Next Election

    Nuclear Shaping Up To Be The Big Issue Next Election

    We’ve just passed the two-year anniversary of Anthony Albanese being elected as the Prime Minister of Australia, and now rumours are swirling around when the PM will call the next election.
    Researcher Says Castrated Males Live Longer Than Their Intact Counterparts

    Researcher Says Castrated Males Live Longer Than Their Intact Counterparts

    Described by researcher Cat Bohannon as ‘two little death nuggets’, she believes that the key to longevity in the life of males is the removal of the Crown Jewels.
    Restaurants Scrapping QR Codes For Paper Menus Following Customer Backlash

    Restaurants Scrapping QR Codes For Paper Menus Following Customer Backlash

    Some restaurants are ditching QR codes over the fear of appearing ‘tacky’ after the new-age technological feature boomed in popularity post-pandemic as a way to limit the transfer of germs.
    Former Gossip Girl Star Taylor Momsen Bitten By A Bat Onstage During Performance

    Former Gossip Girl Star Taylor Momsen Bitten By A Bat Onstage During Performance

    Former Gossip Girl star and The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat during a performance in Spain.