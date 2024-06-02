Matildas Star Caitlin Foord Under Injury Cloud Ahead Of Olympics

Foord lasted just 15 minutes of play after being brought on as a substitute in the first of their two-game series against China, leaving coach Tony Gustavsson worried about her availability for the Games in Paris.

Gustavsson has yet to rule Foord out of the Monday night friendly at Accor Stadium, saying an update on her fitness would be provided later on Sunday.

Sam Kerr has already been ruled out for Paris due to a knee reconstruction.

"We're actually doing a review of her availability as we speak right now, so we'll see in training today," Gustavsson said on Sunday.

"As soon as we know, we'll put up a statement whether she's available or not, so I actually don't know myself."

The Matildas are looking to bounce back after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with former coach Ante Milicic's Chinese side last Friday in Adelaide.

With AAP.