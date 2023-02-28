Man Refuses To Move Seat On A Plane So Passenger Could Sit Next To His Wife On Her Birthday

A man from Melbourne has caused a stir online over aeroplane etiquette after revealing a man refused to swap seats so he could sit next to his wife.

Posting his video to TikTok and Instagram, Jay Kloss revealed that he and his wife were unable to book seats next to each other in business class on a recent Virgin flight.

Having only been able to book an aisle and a window seat on opposite sides of the plane, Kloss and his wife thought that whoever they asked would be happy to move, knowing the passenger would still be in the same seat.

"Hey, would you mind moving so I could sit with my missus? It's her birthday'," he said to the man.

"And he just looks at me, he doesn't respond," Jay continued.

"I was like, 'Is it possible if you switch to here?'

"He was like, 'No, I won't, but I'll sit here (Zoe's window seat)'."

Jay then explained that his wife had her reasons for needing the window seat because she 'isn't a great flyer' and can get 'super nauseous'.

"Either way, he's either getting the exact same spot [but] just on the other side of the aisle. But he won't take that, he's like, 'Nah, I'll only move to here [Zoe's window seat]'," Jay said.

"So, he'll make us sit on either side of the aisle, just for no reason.

"It's the same seat so anyway, I'm like, 'Bro, really? You sure you can't swap seats with us?' And he just doesn't respond to me."

After repeatedly refusing to move, Kloss and his wife managed to nab a seat next to each other after another passenger let them swap.

Captioning his video, “Am I in the wrong?”Jay certainly divided opinion online.

There were some in the comments who defended Jay.

"Some people just wanna be unhappy, so they don't try to be nice to others,” one user wrote.

However, most other comments disagreed with the video, telling Kloss he was in the wrong.

“Dude. That's his seat. The entitlement from this guy,” a user commented.

“Why should your inability to plan affect someone else in any way?” another exclaimed.

A third disagreed: “Sorry your [sic] wrong. You shoulda chosen seats together when you booked.”