Magnet Fishing Couple Find Safe With $100,000 Inside

James Kane and Barbie Agostini were using a strong magnet attached to a line when they were fishing in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

They managed to open the safe they fished out of the water to discover it was filled with bundles of $100 notes which added up to about $100,000.

The couple spoke to NY1, explaining that they had started magnet fishing as a hobby during the pandemic as a way of treasure hunting without having to spend a fortune on gear.

“We have found plenty of safes before, this is just what a magnet fisher does,” Kane told NY1.

“We pulled it out and there were two stacks of freaking hundreds. Big stacks.”

The couple contacted New York Police about the astonishing find. They were told that there was no crime attached to the cash and because there was no way to identify the original owner of the safe, they were allowed to keep it.

Unfortunately, the cash was damaged by the water.

Although much of the money was water-damaged, there is a chance the couple could redeem the money if more than 50 per cent of the currency is identifiable as United States currency, according to The Bureau of Engraving & Printing.