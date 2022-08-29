The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Locals In Haikou, China Baffled By Stunning Rainbow Cloud Formation

Locals In Haikou, China Baffled By Stunning Rainbow Cloud Formation

Captured in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, locals were blown away by the spectacular rainbow cloud formation in the sky. However, scientists have an explanation for the phenomenon.

However, scientists have an explanation for the phenomenon.

Sharing social media clips, locals were asking if anyone knew what the ‘rainbow cloud hybrid’ was.

Well, it turns out that the formation is referred to as a ‘scarf cloud’ or more formally, 'pileus'.

It's formed by the cooling and condensation of moist air forced up and over the peak.

According to SKYbrary, an online wiki created by the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation which provides aviation and cloud information:

"A pileus, also called scarf cloud or cap cloud, is a small, horizontal, lenticular-like cloud appearing above a cumulus or cumulonimbus cloud. Pileus clouds are often short-lived, with the main cloud beneath them rising through convection to absorb them.

"Pileus cloud formations are created when the air surrounding a cumuliform tower is rising so quickly that it condenses into a smooth umbrella or hood-like shape once it hits its dew point. As such, they are usually indicators of severe weather, and a pileus found atop a cumulus cloud often foreshadows transformation into a cumulonimbus cloud, as it indicates a strong updraft within the cloud.

"Occasionally, bright iridescent colours are seen in pileus clouds as sunlight is diffracted through water droplets in the cloud, which are all the stronger because diffracting droplets are small and similar in size. "Sometimes several pileus clouds are observed above each other."

Playing A Musical Instrument In Childhood Leads To A Sharper Mind, Research Finds
NEXT STORY

Playing A Musical Instrument In Childhood Leads To A Sharper Mind, Research Finds

Advertisement

Related Articles

Playing A Musical Instrument In Childhood Leads To A Sharper Mind, Research Finds

Playing A Musical Instrument In Childhood Leads To A Sharper Mind, Research Finds

If you learned how to play an instrument as a kid, then you may have improved cognitive skills, a new study conducted by the University of Edinburgh has found.
Queensland Drug-Driving Rules To Be Reviewed, Medicinal Cannabis Users Could Be Permitted To Drive

Queensland Drug-Driving Rules To Be Reviewed, Medicinal Cannabis Users Could Be Permitted To Drive

The Department of Transport and Main Roads in Queensland will investigate whether medicinal cannabis users should be allowed to drive under a wide-ranging review of the state’s drug driving rules.
Influential Sydney Group To Call For Sales Ban Of Petrol Cars To Be Sorted Within 5 Years

Influential Sydney Group To Call For Sales Ban Of Petrol Cars To Be Sorted Within 5 Years

The Committee for Sydney is expected to hand down a plan to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars in just five years.
Two Air France Pilots Under Scrutiny After Fighting In The Cockpit

Two Air France Pilots Under Scrutiny After Fighting In The Cockpit

Air France pilots are under scrutiny after recent incidents that have prompted French investigators to call for tougher safety protocols.
Britney Spears Releases A Bombshell 22-Minute YouTube Video Detailing 15 Years Of Her Life Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Releases A Bombshell 22-Minute YouTube Video Detailing 15 Years Of Her Life Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears states she has rejected offers to 'sell her story' and instead opted to share her story via a YouTube video - which has now been set to private.