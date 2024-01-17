The Project

Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly scored a big payday for her brief cameo in the new musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’.

Lohan, who was the breakout star of the 2004 film, was reportedly paid $500,000 for her small role as moderator of the Mathlete competition. 

According to sources, the brief appearance in Tina Fey’s movie musical took only half a day to film. 

The original Cady Heron delighted fans when she made an appearance at the premiere in early January, posing on the red carpet with new Cady, Angourie Rice.

Lohan is the only original member of the plastics to make an appearance in the new film, although not for lack of trying, with Fey telling the New York Times that scheduling conflicts got in the way. 

“They’re busy people, so it didn’t come together, but we tried, and we all love each other,” she said. 

Despite the warm reunion on the red carpet, Lohan was upset by a line in the movie musical she felt was directed at her. 

In the film, Megan Thee Stallion shows support for Cady by saying “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!”

In 2006, the height of Lindsay’s fame, she was called a “fire crotch” in the tabloid media. 

A rep for Lohan told E! News that Lindsay was “very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.”

