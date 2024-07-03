Lily Allen Joins OnlyFans To Sell Feet Pics

The 39-year-old singer shared a picture to her Instagram story, revealing the cost of a monthly subscription to her account for £8 (AU$15), joking, "What is this going to do to my algorithm?"

"If you don't listen to Miss Me? Podcast on BBC Sounds... this whole post is going to look very strange indeed."

Lily explained that WikiFeet is "a Wikipedia for famous people's feet" and added that her nail technician thought she "could make a lot of money from selling foot content."

The account titled 'Lily Allen FTSE500' has six exclusive pictures on it, with one captioned "sole trader".

Another photo is captioned "summer pedicure" while another just says "morning". The account has garnered 352 likes since its inception.

"I have a lady who comes and does my nails, and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare," Allen said on her Miss Me? Podcast.

"But yes, my feet are rated quite highly on the internet."

When asked by her co-host Miquita Oliver if she would leave the podcast to focus on selling feet pic content, she replied "Yes."