KFC Prices Are Going Up Faster Than Maccas, With Some Products Increasing 25% In A Year

Fast food has always been considered a quick and cheap way to eat, but that may not be the case anymore.

Price hikes more than inflation rates by KFC have seen some menu items increase by 25 per cent compared to last year.

Prices at the iconic fried chicken company have also increased faster than at its rival, McDonald’s.

Since June last year, the price of a Zinger combo has risen from $8.95 to $10.95, an increase of 22 per cent, while nuggets have gone up 25 per cent to $7.45.

Overall, menu items at KFC have increased by 14.7 percent compared to Maccas which has seen an 8 per cent increase over the last year.

Rising costs have been attributed to the rising price of supplies, notably potatoes which soared across the world.

While KFC’s prices are going up, the analysis by USB found the price of individual items and combo meals, which includes chips and drink, were still usually cheaper than at McDonald’s.

