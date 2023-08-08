KFC Australia New Zinger Release Has Its Spiciest Burger Ever

The Fiery Zinger Burger existed in 2016, although as a more toned down version.

The 2023 reiteration packs more of a punch thanks to a new sauce loaded with 11 different chillies - including jalapeño, Carolina Reaper and Habanero.

The burger will be available in-store and on the KFC app for a limited time only from Tuesday, August 8.

KFC Australia's Chief Marketing Officer Tami Cunningham says the Fiery Zinger Burger is perfect for anyone “looking to satisfy their heat cravings or test their limits."

Fans of the cult-favourite KFC Double will also be keen to hear about the introduction of the Fiery Double, available exclusively on KFC’s Secret Menu, accessible through the KFC App.

Both burgers will be available until Monday, September 4.