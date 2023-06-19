Julia Morris And Osher Günsberg Up For Gold Logies At The 63rd Logie Awards

Morris, the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ host and ‘Taskmaster’ contestant is also up for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.

Günsberg earned his nomination for hosting ‘The Bachelors Australia’ and ‘The Masked Singer Australia’.

Joining them on the list are Leigh Sales, Hamish Blake, Sonia Kruger, comedian Shaun Micallef and actor Mark Coles Smith.

‘Gogglebox Australia’ is gunning for its fifth Logie, having been nominated once again in the Most Popular Entertainment Program category.

‘Have You Been Paying Attention?’ is also up for Most Popular Comedy Program, hoping to bring home its seventh Logie.

Network 10 has three shows in the Most Popular Reality Program category; ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’, ‘Hunted Australia’ and ‘MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites’.

Voting for the popular awards categories has opened, and for the first time Gold Logie voting will remain open throughout the awards night.

The awards ceremony will be returning to Sydney for the first time in 37 years, and Sam Pang will be the first host in 11 years.